The OnePlus beast drops its price on this offer

The Chinese smartphone arrives with high-end features and maximum speed.

You can take the OnePlus 9 for only 459 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It has no fault, it is a high-end that they accompany 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 120Hz AMOLED display, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm and one very fast load, among other interesting features. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

This is the rear of the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Under its chassis, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beast that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory
  • 6.55 “Full HD + 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display
  • 3 rear cameras
  • 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W
  • Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

