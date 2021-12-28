The reason why Club América would have favored the continuity of Bruno Valdez

Obviously, as the hiring of reinforcements is always the most complicated and expensive, the option of retaining footballers, even if they already have little credit even for the managers themselves, is always presented as the most viable and, in the face of low economic resources, as the more seductive. That is what would be happening with the position of the high command of the America club in the case of Bruno valdez.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Since before the end of Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, at Stove Soccer The version circulated that the Guarani defender could leave the squad of Santiago Solari, to once again be led by Miguel El Piojo Herrera, in this case, in the main team of the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

But for today, with the preseason in Coapa already started a few hours after the celebration of the new year, everything tends to the authorities of the Eagles of America they already leaned for the continuity of Bruno valdezfor at least six more months or until participation ends cream blue at Closing Tournament.

What were the main reasons why you decided on this alternative? According to a report by El Francotirador from the newspaper RECORD, as in the Nest they could not close or Israel Reyes of Club Puebla nor to Unai Bilbao Arteta of Athletic Club of San Luis, they had no choice but to choose to maintain the tie with the South American defender.

Nevertheless, Valdez would start from behind, given that -always with the information offered by the report in the aforementioned column- it would no longer have the confidence of the Indiecito Solari. If so, the Uruguayan Sebastian Cáceres and the Argentine Emanuel Aguilera would remain as the duo in front of Guillermo Ochoa.