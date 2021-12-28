The Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 update to Android 12 with One UI 4

Now that Samsung has already resumed updating to Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series models, the company has decided to move forward with the planning, and continue to distribute the new version of the operating system among the mobiles that make up its catalog, continuing through the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As reported in Sammobile, upgrade to Android 12 with One UI 4 has already begun to reach these three families of devices, and in the coming days all models of each series should have the latest version of the operating system … as long as no problems arise that force Samsung to withdraw the OTA as has happened before.

One UI 4 comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2

Currently, the rollout of the update appears to have started in a limited number of countries, including Switzerland. In the next few days, the rest of the countries where the devices were officially sold should follow the same steps.

In total they are six devices those who get Android 12 with One UI 4 in this wave of updates. They are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20

One UI 4 comes to Samsung smartphones to bring their owners the experience with Android 12, with news such as automatic themes based on the wallpaper, advanced permission management, privacy indicators and many other changes that we already reviewed at the time.

One UI 4.1 will arrive in February: these are all the Samsung phones that can be updated

To check for updates, all you have to do is access the system settings and, from there, touch on “software updates”. If there is a new version available, it can be downloaded and installed automatically.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S20

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe