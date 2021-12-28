Drafting

BBC News World

1 hour

Image source, Average PA Caption, A CT scan shows the skull of Amenhotep I

The mummified body of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh was studied for the first time in millennia after it was digitally “unwrapped”.

The mummy of Amenhotep I, who ruled from 1525 to 1504 BC, was found at a site in Deir el-Bahari, the complex of funerary temples and tombs near the city of Luxor, Egypt, 140 years ago.

But all this time, archaeologists had avoided opening it to preserve so much the exquisite funeral mask like bandages. So it was not well known what this pharaoh was like.

See the face

CT scans revealed previously unknown information about both the pharaoh and his burial.

Image source, Average PA Caption, Dr Saleem says the scan shows that the body that was not injured or disfigured by disease

He said the first thing that caught his eye was seeing how Amenhotep I’s facial features resembled those of his father Ahmose I, the first pharaoh of the 18th dynasty of ancient Egypt, with a narrow chin, a small, narrow nose, curly hair, and slightly protruding upper teeth.

The researchers also established that Amenhotep I he was about 169 cm dHe was tall and was about 35 years old when he died.

Dr Saleem said scans showed she was very good physical condition and in good health at the time of death, no signs of injury or disfigurement due to disease.

This implies that he possibly died as a result of an infection or a virus.

The researchers were also able learn about the mummification and burial of Amenhotep, including that he was the first pharaoh to have his forearms crossed over his chest and that, unusually, brain was not removed, something that was part of the mummification ritual.

They also concluded that his mummy was “repaired with love” by priests of the XXI dynasty, which ruled about four centuries after this death.

Scans showed the mummy suffered multiple post-mortem injuries that were likely inflicted by grave robbers.

Image source, Average PA Caption, The mummy of Amenhotep I was buried twice by monks of the XXI Dynasty

The tomographies show some of the priests’ repairs, such as that fijaron head and the neck, who were detached, to the body.

They did it with a band of linen treated with resin. They covered a defect in the abdominal wall with another band and put two charms underneath, in addition to wrapping the left arm, which was also detached to the body.

Dr. Saleem said that 30 amulets and the golden belt “exceptional“with gold beads worn by Amenhotep I refute theories that the priests may have removed his jewels for later pharaohs to wear.

The priests reburied the mummy of Amenhotep I in the Deposit Royal of Deir el-Bahari, the complex of tombs and temples near Luxor, to keep it safe.