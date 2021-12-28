The soap opera actor who dropped out of school to become an entrepreneur

When Alberto Mayagoitia He started on television in the 80s and at just thirteen years old, he immediately positioned himself as a talented teenager and after training as an actor, little by little he established himself as a true heartthrob of melodramas; who also stood out in theater, cinema and as a presenter of various broadcasts. However, in 2002, he decided to leave his prolific career to pursue an MLM business that made him a prominent entrepreneur.

“In the year I started in the Amway business, I was invited by an actor’s daughter,” he explained to the Mexican television program The minute my destiny changed (TV picture). “I never imagined that this was going to take me to the levels that it has taken me until now. I decided to go into business because it seemed fun and I was given to organize people. Today, I know that organizing people is called leadership and there are many other things around that. The company had just started in Mexico, there were eight products, I never imagined that 30 years later I would continue to do so, but I did it because it sounded fun. ”

The protagonist of the soap opera Light and shadow He saw the potential of this type of company and wanted to continue to make a net worth beyond his acting income. However, this was more attractive to him and he devoted himself fully to this prey. “After a few months, we left Lilia [mi esposa] and I went to Atlanta, to a convention, and there we understood the enormous magnitude of the business, and I began to dream of things that I could achieve through having my own business and not, nothing else, dedicate myself to acting, “he revealed.

“Because I have to say, I repeat this and I have always said it, that I saw people in show business who over the years had to be begging for work,” he mentioned. “To this day, Lilia and I remain Amway distributors and continue to believe that the MLM industry is a great way in which a person can learn business and help develop their potential.”

Continue reading the story

Now, Alberto Mayagoitia wants to resume acting, but is just looking for opportunities. “I am willing to audition, I am willing to earn the place that I left myself,” he concluded.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

IN VIDEO: Javier Bardem: “I have never lived a stage with more work”