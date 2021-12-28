The true and cruel meaning of April Fool’s Day that is not funny at all

In Nicaragua and the world, opinions are varied on how the “Day of the Holy Innocents” should be commemorated every December 28, after the Christmas festivities, because, although it is a tradition of religious origin, it is marked by a full day of jokes in which people are used to making “innocent”.

But, beyond the merriment that can currently characterize this date, it has a tragic dark and cruel background that recalls the slaughter of children under two years of age born in Bethlehem, ordered by King Herod, with the aim of ending the life of Jesus of Nazareth or Child God, considered the Messiah.

The Gospel according to Saint Matthew chapter 2 verse 16 explains that the slaughter of the children took place after the visit of the three Wise Men – Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar – to Herod, who asked them to go look for the Messiah, however the wise men They did not return, which caused the emperor to leave, who immediately ordered to kill all the children under the age of two who lived in Bethlehem and thus ensure the death of Jesus.

Textual in Matthew 2: 16-18 it reads «Herod then, when he was mocked by the magi, became very angry and ordered to kill all the children under two years of age that were in Bethlehem and in all its surroundings, according to the time that had been inquired of the magicians ».

Why are jokes made on April Fools’ Day?

Over time this celebration ceased to be mournful and became a joyous festival, to celebrate the altar boys and the children of the religious choirs in the churches. Later it also acquired a folkloric sense, giving rise to the jokes or innocent things that are usually played on this date.

This date also coincided with a celebration known as “La fête de Fous” or crazy party, which was characterized by revelry, which took place mainly in France. In some countries such as the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Day of Jokes is celebrated every first of April, a celebration that is related to the late adoption of the Gregorian calendar.

On this day, it is even common to see that some international media publish false news that, because they seem unrealizable, are immediately associated with the event. This act is also usually carried out by celebrities, public figures and ordinary citizens, who bring out their creativity, all this, with the aim of taking someone as naive, as the three Wise Men did with the Emperor Herod.

One of the jokes of 2020 on social networks was the request of the Spanish Civil Guard to search for a bear on a motorcycle.

The Civil Guard, who is a regular at these jokes on social networks, posted on December 28, 2020 with a lot of humor an image of a bear riding a motorcycle, supposedly being the Yogi bear from the cartoon, who has escaped from Jellystone Park.

The armed body asked for citizen collaboration to locate him and be able to arrest him: «The Seprona of the Civil Guard is looking for an anthropomorphic bear that has stolen the yellow motorcycle of one of the visitors to the Jellystone park. He ran off saying, “Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey!”

The call of Pope Francis

On December 28, 2016, Pope Francis wrote a letter to all the bishops on this day to draw attention to the cry of these innocent children that always resounds in the liturgy of those Christmas days. “Christmas, no matter how bad it weighs us, is also accompanied by crying. The evangelists did not allow themselves to disguise reality to make it more credible or palatable. They did not allow themselves to make a “pretty” but unreal speech. For them, Christmas was not a fanciful refuge in which to hide in the face of the challenges and injustices of their time ”, the Pope wrote.

Referring to the story of the evangelist Matthew, the pontiff referred to the presence of “the groan of pain of mothers who mourn the deaths of their innocent children in the face of the tyranny and unbridled desire for power of Herod.” “A groan that today we can also continue to hear, that reaches our soul and that we cannot and do not want to ignore or shut up”. “Today in our towns, unfortunately – and I write it with deep pain – the moaning and crying of so many mothers, of so many families, for the death of their children, of their innocent children, continues to be heard,” denounced Bergoglio.

From this reflection, the Pope invited the bishops to protect the life of the innocent, to have the “courage to protect it from the new Herods of our days, who engulf the innocence of our children. An innocence torn under the weight of clandestine and slave labor, under the weight of prostitution and exploitation. Innocence destroyed by wars and forced emigration, with the loss of all that this entails. Thousands of our children have fallen into the hands of gang members, mafias, merchants of death who all they do is engulf and exploit their need, “he indicated in his letter.