The two alternatives that Barça manages to be able to register Ferran Torres in LaLiga

Few things have changed since Mateu Alemany, director of the FC Barcelona Football Area, said on November 17 that “now we are going to register Xavi and his coaching staff and there will be nothing left over at the salary limit, so today from today there is no possibility of signing in winter“. The Barça club continues to live on the edge as far as its first squad is concerned. Although it should be noted that Barça can sign, what it cannot is register its signings in LaLiga.

There are multiple formulas for Barça to register Ferran Torres, but he has not yet been able to fulfill any of them. In fact, the entity already had problems registering Xavi and his coaching staff, Nor would he have been able to do it with Dani Alves (pending review by LaLiga’s Economic Control) if Sergio Agüero had not caused a loss.

One of the ways is the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé, which would lighten part of the wage bill. This operation would serve to accommodate the arrival of the Valencian, although in this case It would be from January 3, the day on which the registration of the winter market opens, when LaLiga studies in detail the documentation presented by Barça to determine if the player can play the competition.

In this sense, Luuk de Jong and Demir’s exits would not be a solution because their wages are not high and the savings would not be enough. Not only because of its low chips, but because, by not reaching 5% of the CPD (Cost of Sports Workforce), only 25% of that saving could be used for the new incorporation. The only way out, in this way, would be to achieve the exit of footballers who exceed that 5%. That is where the cases of, for example, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

Urge the ‘exit operation’

Both the French defender and the Brazilian winger are two of the footballers who receive the most at Barça, so the club is already preparing to find a way out for them. There are various people interested in them, but the difficulties in finding accommodation for them are greatest precisely because no one is willing to pay what they both charge at the Camp Nou.

For its part, LaLiga has already made it clear both actively and passively to Barça that there is no other option (by regulation) for the registration of new footballers if the Financial Fair Play standard has been exceeded. It only remains that the club manages to significantly reduce the salary cost of the squad, or Ferran Torres will not be able to play for FC Barcelona.