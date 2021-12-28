There is already someone interested in Gonzalo Plata Cadiz FC

The Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata ends his contract with Real Valladolid in June 2022 and from now on the question begins whether or not it will finally be renewed by the Spanish team after the transfer of Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile the ‘tricolor’ winger continues to add offers in the old continent to leave Portugal.

In case of not being bought, the Cádiz FC of the Santander League of Spain would go for the signing of the former Independiente del Valle by paying a loan with a purchase option. The price that the Lisbon box put Valladolid for Silver is 10 million euros.

The interest of Cádiz FC is not new, already in December they wanted to sign him with a definitive sale, however they offered less than the 40 million euros that Sporting Lisbon was asking for at that time to transfer to the ‘tricolor’.

“It is difficult for him to stay, there are ways to make use of the purchase option but it has not yet been analyzed or discussed,” said Fran Sánchez, director of the Pucela team about the possibilities for Plata to stay.