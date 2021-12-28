“There is more than $ 100 billion lost in cryptocurrencies,” according to KeychainX CEO

With the increasing number of wallets, blockchains and users that the industry sees every month, the issue of security becomes a top priority for users.

We spoke to Robert Rhodin, CEO of a cryptocurrency portfolio recovery service, KeychainX, about an unexpected discovery that became the solution that cryptocurrency wallet users have been craving.

Tell us about Keychainx. When and why did they decide to launch the company and what kind of services do they provide?

It all started in 2017 when a friend’s Ledger stopped working and they asked me to help them get 150 ETH back.

After going through different forums, I realized that it was not just my friend, and it was not just Ledger’s problem. People had no idea what to do with Ethereum (ETH) pre-sale wallets, Blockchain.com wallets, and old classic Multibit wallets. The problems users were having were not only forgotten passwords, but also various bugs and discontinued releases.

Soon after, a friend from Los Angeles was looking for a business idea to invest in, and after hearing about these wallet issues, they decided to invest in an initial round. And thus KeychainX LLC was born.

Our main goal is to recover lost cryptocurrencies from people around the world. But after moving from the United States to Zug, Switzerland, in November of this year, we have also started developing a portfolio of patent-pending keyless cryptocurrencies.

Who is your typical customer?

The obvious answer is a crypto wallet owner who has lost their keys.

We could probably divide them into three categories. The first investor who had a portfolio for a long time and suddenly realized that the few hundred dollars were now worth millions.

The second category of customer is someone who recently bought some coins but never backed up their seeds. All they have is an encrypted wallet. And the third category, which appears to be a growing number of clients, is that of the relatives of a deceased family member who left a crypto fortune behind them that the relatives have no idea how to recover.

What is the largest amount of cryptocurrencies you have recovered?

We are bound by our confidentiality agreement, but I’d say it’s no less than seven figures and our assets under management (AUM) in encrypted portfolios are approaching $ 2 billion. I think there are currently over $ 100 billion lost in cryptocurrencies.

What is the typical chain of action to recover a purse?

There are several steps, from ensuring that the customer is the owner of the wallet to signing a confidentiality agreement with the customer that sets out the terms of the take-back. Afterward, we conducted an interview in which we asked for various clues to guess the password. Finally, we reserve a certain number of servers based on the value of the wallet and the type of wallet.

Different wallets require different hardware configurations (such as CPU or GPU server clusters). And of course there are new wallets with an ever-growing list of new blockchains and types of wallet encryption hitting the market and we have to tweak our algorithms.

What type of purses do you work with?

We work with all wallets, but mainly with Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH). A growing number of Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) wallet users have contacted us this year as both blockchains have increased their activity.

We also deal with hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor that have lost the passphrase or part of the seed. We can probably recover up to four lost words from a 12 or 24 word seed. We have also made various recoveries of broken hard drives, broken phones or crashed MacBooks or PCs.

A very common problem is people who get stuck after their face ID stops working or who accidentally switch phones without backing up their seed or wallet data.

How are they different from your competitors?

I think there is no real competitor yet that does the kind of work we do with backup financially and in terms of computing power. We are registered on a regulated market, we have a confidentiality agreement drawn up by the cryptocurrency law firm MME Legal in Zurich, and we actively exhibit and speak at conferences around the world.

Personally, I would never send my portfolio to an anonymous service, a family shop, or a sole proprietorship that doesn’t even register their business. After all, you want to know who you do business with and who takes care of your private keys when that wallet is finally recovered.

Tell us about your team: what kind of experience do they have?

Our team is divided into several categories depending on their task. We have marketing teams and clients responding to emails and traveling to various conferences such as Token 2049, AIBC Summit, Rome Blockchain week, or lately, Hamburg, Germany Blockchain Conference.

We also have a set of programmers specialized in various algorithms or GPU systems such as NVIDIA’s CUDA technology or in performing CPU tasks for high-intensity wallet encryption such as Ethereum v3 or BIP38 wallets.

What has been your greatest achievement so far?

Our most exciting achievement in terms of number of portfolios would probably be opening close to 10 portfolios in a single day, but having opened over 200 portfolios in the last year alone and some since 2012 is a really exciting experience.

Our biggest milestone is yet to come as we have some really great mega wallets opening in the upcoming year 2022.

What does the future hold for KeychainX?

We have two roadmaps, plus an expedited list of wallets and blockchains.

Firstly, the development of custom ASIC boards to increase the decryption speed of wallets, and secondly, the development of our keyless cryptocurrency wallet, which is patent pending since 2019. It has social recovery, geographic location and various other implementations such as NFT property verification and time lock transactions.