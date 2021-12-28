These are the predictions for 2022 according to The Simpsons – Prensa Libre

Due to the analysis of many fans throughout 33 seasons, they have been found similarities between episodes of the show and real life. It should be noted that similarities have come to be related when many of the episodes were transmitted at a certain time and the “real facts” they happened years later.

Since its launch in 1989, the television series The Simpson has become a phenomenon of culture pop western either by the satire and tenderness in their stories, the singularity his characters and also for their predictions .

Evidences of this have been seen in chapters when Donald Trump became president in the series, when Lady Gaga performed a half-time concert at the Super Bowl, the tycoon’s trip Richard Branson to outer space and even the resemblance to una life in a technological universe -like the one recently proposed by Mark Zuckerberg through his Meta project-.

These “similarities” led the company Platin Casino this year, convene people over 18 years of age from all over the world to watch the seasons of The Simpsons in order to discover what could happen in 2022. The company chose a person who received about 5 thousand 925 euros for this work.

From that account, situations have been revealed both in forums and different media throughout the world attached to the series. Some of those that could occur in the next 12 months are as follows:

Facts around the World Cup in Qatar

After revealing the place where the next World Cup Soccer, from The Simpsons it is believed that the Brazilian team (which would reach the final against Spain) could receive support from the referees. On the other hand, the religion will be a key aspect and definitive during the tournament and it is predicted acts of violence.

Trips to mars

In one episode, guided by her drive to reach the red planet, Lisa makes the decision to enroll to a trip space to mars. Given the decision, Marge is upset and all members of the Simpson family turn out for join the adventure too. This is similar to the proposals that have been displayed from companies such as SpaceX.

Holograms in everyday life

Since the series has said that by 2022 there will be virtual food, since in an episode of the sixth season the characters of Homer and Marge feed on holograms. In another 2001 chapter, Bart and several of his friends they are part of a musical band that arises from a Navy project to control the minds of minors through music.

Cars that fly

In a 2005 episode showed a flying car, something that is related to the product Jetson one, which is expected to be commercialized in 2022 with a price of 92 thousand dollars.

Isolation due to pandemic

In one of the chapters, the city of Springfield, where The Simpsons live, it is encapsulated by contemplating the most polluted population in the world. This resembles something that happened in November 2021 when Laiza, a city in Burma, was subjected to isolation for a massive contagion.

Ivanka Trump and her rise to power

Like his father, it has been predicted that Ivanka Trump is running for president of the United States from The Simpsons. In the series, mentions of this fact They have been for Ivanka to come to power before or after her father did.