“They all danced very beautifully”; Dulce María reveals economic injustices in RBD

The singer Dulce María revealed that the members of the group RBD were never paid properly during the years in which they were part of the musical and television phenomenon.

Along with Anahí, Christopher Uckermann, Christian Chávez, Poncho Herrera and Maite Perroni, the actress also made six studio albums and six tours after starring in the telenovela “Rebelde”, from which a brand with clothes, shoes, magazines, board games, dolls and other products that were marketed.

“From there (all derivative products) we had nothing,” said the actress during the last interview for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel.

“I had already done it in other productions with Televisa and you, firms such as radio, television, merchandising, with the character, but something like this had never happened to me, I never thought that would happen (so successful) that’s why all the things were exploitation, but of the character, not of Dulce María ”, he added.

The musical project, which was only intended to last the period of the soap opera, spanned a total of five years. It is estimated that only from the tours in places like Brazil, the United States and Spain more than five million dollars and a total of 293,742 tickets were produced worldwide.

One night, while they were in Chile, the six members met in a room to talk about the payments they received and discovered that each one was paid differently for the shows they offered. This added to the annoyance that already existed and together they decided to sue the directors of their company.

“It was something very strong because apart from that we earned a little bit for what it was, now I make accounts of what was generated with the concerts and of course, it touched us very little. When we got to Mexico, we all went to Benítez’s office (the administrator) and told him that we wanted to win all the same, but it was already the last year, “said Dulce.

Although since then everyone began to earn the same, it was also from there that they were made to sign an exclusive contract “because they were already investing in it,” said the writer with laughter.

From that project, in addition to a lot of work, some, like her, managed to take advantage of it and even buy a house, however now she assures that she earns more from advertising campaigns from her social networks.

“I because at that time it was very good for me and I had a hair campaign, another for sanitary napkins; not only with the novel, I did a lot of saving for the campaigns that I did ”, he pointed out.

Last year all her colleagues, except her and Poncho Herrera, participated in a virtual concert to remember the successes of the band. Dulce assured at the time that she preferred not to be a part because she was about to be a mother, but now she also took the opportunity to remember that together with each of the members she lived unique moments in her life.

“Regardless of whether we wanted to or not, it connected us forever,” he said.