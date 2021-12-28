They find a rival for Washington State Cougars

Juarez City.- The wait to locate a new rival for the Washington State Cougars lasted only one day. Yesterday, the Sun Bowl Association announced that the Central Michigan University (CMU) Chippewas are chosen to play this Friday in the traditional annual football game in El Paso.

CMU was scheduled to play the Boise State Broncos in the Arizona Bowl, but the latter were unable to fulfill the commitment, opening the door for the Chippewas to accept the invitation to come play in the 88th Tony the Tiger. Sun Bowl, which this Friday will start at 10:00 in the morning.

Central Michigan University had arrived in Tucson on Sunday, so they are ready to take a four-hour drive to this border and play in the Sun Bowl.

Mid-American Conference (MAC) co-champions, the Chippewas finished 2021 with an overall mark of eight wins and four losses, and 6-2 in MAC games.

It will be the second time this school has made a trip to the western United States in postseason games. The last one was in 2019, when they faced San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Chippewas are going for their first bowl win since 2012, when they beat Western Kentucky in Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It is also the first time they will play in the Sun Bowl and will be the home team.

The Cougars, who will be the road administratively, have two other Sun Bowl appearances. On December 31, 2001 they defeated Purdue 33-27 and on December 26, 2015 they beat the Miami Hurricanes 20-14, for which they will seek their third consecutive victory in this game.