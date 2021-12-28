They name a street in NY in honor of a Dominican journalist

The Dominican lawyer and journalist Miguel A. Melenciano who died on October 28, 2019, was immortalized this week after they named a street in the Upper Manhattan in his honor.

The naming ceremony was headed by the outgoing councilor Ydanis Rodriguez, relatives of Melenciano, and members of the Dominican diaspora.

The Dominican’s name was placed at the intersection of the Broadway Street and 213 as a posthumous tribute to his life and legacy in the Big Apple.

The Dominican journalist Miguel A. Melenciano. (External source)

Melenciano was supervisor of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), in constituency number one, of the U.S, and served as manager financial and marketing of the American Winemakers Association (ASOBEU).

He was part of the organization and assembly of large shows staged by the JCE at the United Palace theater in Upper Manhattan, New Jersey, Florida and Port settings to motivate dominicans abroad to participate in elections organized in the country.

Melenciano died in 2019 in the Presbyterian hospital in New York due to cancer with which he had been battling for several years.

