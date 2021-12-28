This is how Jennifer López spent Christmas at home and with her family

For Christmas, Jennifer López gave all her followers a small sample of what her mansion in Bel Air is, California.

The video was published recently and shows her and her family in the kitchen of her mansion preparing some sweets.

In the video his current love Ben Affleck is not seen to have been invited to the reunionIt may be that it is because of all the controversy that revolves around the statements that the actor gave about his ex-partner Jennifer Garner.

The reunion was a very fun pajama party, in which JLo showed herself naturally without makeup and somewhat disheveled.

Food? some rich waffles with cream and strawberry jam. In the post he jokingly wrote “How many premiums does it take to make a waffle?”

The 2021 It has been a very busy year in JLo’s love life, as he ended his relationship with Alex Rodríguez and returned with Ben Affleck.

For 2022 hopes to release one of his most recent films, called “Marry me”, in which he shares with the Colombian singer Maluma.

