This is how the tomb of Carmelita Salinas looks like; his remains rest next to his son: PHOTOS

The world of show has been shocked the night of December 9 because it was revealed that the actress Carmelita Salinas he died after being in the hospital since November 11.

Almost a month of being hospitalized, The life of the famous actress came to an end, this due to problems derived from the stroke that had her in a coma for almost a month, which in turn had her in therapy intensive, with assisted breathing and tube feeding.

What did Carmelita Salinas die of?

It is known that the famous Carmen Salinas placeholder image suffered the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, almost always in an artery, which causes bleeding in and around the brain, which is the part of the system nervous central in the skull.

The truth is that it is known that the death of the actress, Mexican singer, producer and politician Carmen Salinas happened due to problems derived from leak brain that had her in a coma for almost a month, which in turn had her in intensive care, with assisted respiration and feeding through a probe.

The tomb of Carmelita Salinas

After the famous singer who appeared in “My fortune is loving you” died on December 9, finally his remains rest in peace, this was announced by his daughter María Eugenia, who informed the media communication that today the mass was held in which they said the last goodbye to the famous actress.

In a mass that lasted approximately 40 minutes, the same in which family and friends were present, who gave the last goodbye to the remains of the actress and former politician, who were cremated.

The ashes of the beloved woman in the world of entertainment rest in the crypt of the Salinas family, this within the Spanish Pantheon, where those of her son the musician Pedro Plascencia, with whom the actress now rests, are also found.

