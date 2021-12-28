This is the luxurious 3 MDD mansion that Neymar gave himself for Christmas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Sao Paulo, Brazil / 12.26.2021 14:13:43





Santa Claus visited every home in the world and left gifts of all kinds to people, but Some they decided to do a self gift just to be ‘more comfortable’. That is the case of Neymar, who bought a $ 3 million mansion for Christmas and that it has many luxuries inside.

The PSG footballer It has been characterized by cbuy fancy cars, expensive clothes and other items (similar to Mayweather and his 18 MDD watch), so this house acquired in Sao Paulo joins the long list of eccentricities of the Brazilian soccer player.

What is the mansion that Neymar just acquired like?

Via photos and videos who have toured social networks, became known how is the interior of this mansion located in an area called Alphaville, near Sao Paulo, which Neymar recently acquired to spend Christmas.

Is Mansion has a surface area of ​​1,512 square meters; has 7 suite rooms equipped with full bathroom, furniture, screen and other elements to be comfortable, plus an additional room for service people.

Has squash court which Neymar he would use it to play and have fun with his friends, a panoramic elevator that allows you to see the entire surface of your house, a pool very large and it is even said that there is a garage with capacity to fit 20 cars, perfect for Neymar’s collection.

Has a living room very wide, pool table, foosball, garden, bar, kitchen equips and a host of other luxuries that anyone could live very comfortably with for the rest of their life.

The Mansion it cost Neymar about $ 3 million (near 62 million pesos) and according to reports, spent Christmas with his family this weekend, so this house adds to the Brazilian heritage that is becoming more and more extensive.