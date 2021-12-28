This is what Juan Luis Guerra charges per presentation

Although it varies according to the type of show and other characteristics, the singer-songwriter Dominican Juan Luis Guerra it has a fairly high cache. However, the money it charges for hiring is not huge considering its enormous success.

He is one of the most popular singers in the world, having sold more than 30 million records and won numerous awards, including 27 Grammy Latinos, two Grammy Americans and three Latin Billboard Awards.

A concert by Juan Luis has a price of just over $ 400,000, whatever the country, but it can vary depending on how many songs you have to sing and if you have to do something else like moderate the event. The Dominican shines everywhere and seeing him live in his memory is worth it.

One of the most expensive artists in terms of hires is Madonna, who charges almost $ 1.5 million, followed by Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift with more than $ 1,000. 0000 too. As for Latin artists, the most expensive is Daddy Yankee, with 1,000,000 dollars, followed by Thalía, Ricky Martin, Luis Miguel and Shakira with an approximate price of US $ 800,000.