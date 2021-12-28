Thousands could lose their mobility pass due to lack of booster doses

Covid-19: Chile, in “positive moment”, according to expert 3:59

(CNN Spanish) – The Chilean health authorities recalled that as of January 1, those who have been more than six months after their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine and who have not received the reinforcement will lose their mobility pass.

The measure applies to those over 18 years of age. The mobility pass is an official document that includes the vaccination certificate and is required in places such as restaurants and group activities.

“Let’s take advantage of the booster dose because it is known that it avoids falling into the ICU, that it avoids dying, that it prevents patients from becoming infected,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris at a press conference on Monday. The official added that, so far, 1,627,165 people would be left with the disabled mobility pass because they have not received the reinforcement.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, some 10,297,952 people have already been vaccinated with the booster dose. Regarding the population older than 18 years, some 13,974,154 were inoculated with the complete scheme, which represents 91.9%.