Tips to study the MIR 2022 one month after the exam

MIR 2020 exam.

The final countdown to him begins MIR 2022. In four weeks, a total of 13,059 applicants They will face the test for doctors that, in this call, presents many important changes. Will be next January 29 when medical graduates report to exercise, so they have a few intense weeks ahead of them to establish knowledge and, above all, prepare mentally and emotionally for the ‘big day’.

According Sheila fair, President of the Young Medical Sector and MIR of the Association of Physicians and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts), this is the review “more important”. Therefore, it recommends candidates plan the times Y study your own summaries carried out throughout all the months of preparation.

“There are always questions that are repeated. They have to correct the drills based on the failures and study based on the failures ”, he adds as a recommendation for this preparation and any opposition:“ Time prevails and you cannot review everything. They have to focus on what more wonder, in what is most useful for the examination “.

However, beyond the agenda, the health company remarks that the most important thing at this point of preparation is the positive attitude and motivation of the applicants admitted to the test. “After a lot of effort, you have to have confidence in yourself to be able to move on. It is time to be strong and avoid comparisons. Falling apart can throw back the work of months, “he continues.

How to organize the study one month before MIR 2022?

An opinion that he shares with Jorge Martinez Solano, number one of the MIR in the 2016-2017 call. “The knowledge is already established. It’s time to review the most important to keep in mind the topics they are going to ask for sure. You don’t have to go crazy to study things that have never been studied or very difficult concepts, which can be ‘not very profitable’ ”, recommends Martínez.

For its part, Javier Campos Pavón, director of the AMIR Academy, also wanted to send a message of reassurance to all opponents. In this regard, Campos emphasizes how important daily study and discipline are, as well as the small moments of disconnection.

The teacher recalled that the final phase is “momentous” in the result. “In this phase you are going to achieve those points that are missing to reach the goals set. It allows that consolidation of knowledge that, when you doubt between different options, leads you to the correct option ”, explains the director of AMIR.

In the words of Campos, in this final stretch it is not important to continue accumulating knowledge, but rather minimize the number of errors in drills. In addition, he insists on not studying extra hours to arrive in “optimal” conditions for the ‘big day’. “Not by studying more hours you will have a better result, so you have to be very respectful with the schedules,” he adds.

Faced with the possible appearance of unpleasant sensations, such as stress, anxiety or lack of energy, the teacher emphasizes the importance of asking for help.