Tutu, the voice of the voiceless that made apartheid tremble from the Church

Nerea González. EFE.

South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a world icon of human rights who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his tireless fight against the racist system of “apartheid”, died today in Cape Town (Southwest) at the age of 90 after a lifetime dedicated to defending the oppressed.

South Africa will remember him forever for his kind laugh, for acting as a moral compass in the darkest times and for throwing himself on his back, along with leaders like Nelson Mandela, the thorny task of reconciling the nation after the conquest of democracy (1994 ).

“When the missionaries came to Africa, we had the land and they had the bible. So they said, ‘let’s pray.’ And we obediently closed our eyes and when we said ‘amen’ at the end and opened our eyes, they had the land and we the bible. It seems like a bad exchange, but we are forever indebted to these men and women, “says one of his best-known quotes.

Born in 1931 in Klerksdorp, a small town southwest of Johannesburg, Tutu wanted to be a doctor but his family’s lack of resources led him to train as a teacher, his father’s profession.

From 1954 to 1957 he served as a school teacher and was not ordained an Anglican pastor until 1960, after having studied Theology.

The following decade and a half, with a stay in London in between, he spent it devoted to study and in 1975 he was appointed dean of the Anglican cathedral in Johannesburg, a position that was acceded for the first time by a black man.

There he settled in the ghetto district of Soweto, where he witnessed one of the most convulsive stages of apartheid, with the 1976 student protests – in which more than 600 people died, most of them young – as the greatest exponent.

In 1977 he was appointed bishop of Lesotho and, a year later, he was appointed secretary general of the South African Council of Churches.

At that time, he began to openly express his support for the Black Consciousness movement and intensified his anti-apartheid activism to become a figure of international resonance.

THE VOICE OF THOSE WHO HAVE NO VOICE

“Apartheid, separate development or whatever you call it, is evil … It is anti-Christian and unscriptural. If someone proves otherwise, I will burn my bible and stop being a Christian,” Tutu protested to apartheid officials in 1982 .

For his tireless struggle, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, two years before he became the first black in charge of the Anglican Archbishopric of Cape Town (Southwest).

He was in charge of it until 1996, with apartheid dismantled and South Africa turned into a democracy led by Mandela.

As president, “Madiba” – a local nickname for Mandela, who described the archbishop as “the voice of those who have no voice” – put the difficult task of chairing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a body in the hands of Tutu. charged with exposing the atrocities committed during apartheid.

Tutu and Mandela, in fact, had resided on the same street in Soweto, which is today one of the biggest tourist attractions in Johannesburg, to the pride of South Africans, who boast that no other country has a street with two Nobel Peace Prize winners. .

A year after retiring as leader of the South African Anglican Church, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and began receiving treatment, but in the following years he suffered several relapses.

A GLOBAL ICON FOR THE DEFENSE OF HUMAN RIGHTS

In the last stage of his life, Tutu concentrated his efforts on social issues and on global campaigns such as the promotion of the Alliance of Civilizations (2005) – an initiative to advance the dialogue between the Islamic and Western world and combat extremism. – or the fight against climate change.

Tutu also did not hesitate to raise his voice against the corruption of the new South African powers in democracy, against the human rights violations carried out in Africa by autocratic leaders such as Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe) and against the more rigid positions of the Anglican Church itself on issues such as euthanasia or homosexuality.

Although he announced his retirement from public life in October 2010 and health complications brought him to hospital on several occasions in the years that followed, Tutu occasionally participated in events and received numerous international accolades.

His retired life did not prevent him, for example, from celebrating with the Springboks – nickname of the South African rugby team and one of the great passions of the Archbishop Emeritus – the world title won in Japan in 2019.

In 2021, he had set an example by being among the first to be vaccinated against covid-19 when the campaign was opened to the general population and voting in the municipal elections on November 1.

His last public words had been in a short video broadcast on his 90th birthday (October 7) during a virtual conference in his honor in which, among others, the highest Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and the Mozambican activist and widow of Nelson Mandela Graça Machel.