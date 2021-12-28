Two brothers win a $ 9M pot with Shiba Inu

one min of reading

Two brothers who have won a $ 9 million jackpot with an investment in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have decided to invest the wealth obtained in a game play-to-earn of the metaverse.

What has happened

The game, which is called Legends of Bezogia, has been developed thanks to the support of numerous influencers of the world of cryptocurrencies, including the so-called “Shiba brothers”, Tommy and James, according to a Cointelegraph information. The two invested a total of $ 7,900 in SHIB, which turned into $ 9 million.

They took advantage of the money to join the Bezoge Earth project that presents a coin meme decentralized community managed and called Bezoge Earth (CRYPTO: BEZOGE). The cryptocurrency is used in its own Metaverse Meme, which is the game mentioned above.

The two brothers believe Legends of Bezogia could end up being the next Shiba Inu with their virtual world featuring assets. tokenized in-game and a decentralized finance system (DeFi) with tokens non-expendable (NFT). Is played with tokens that can be spent on in-game assets that have a very real value.

The game is currently in its alpha testing stage ahead of its release for PC, which will also be followed by versions for Android, Mac and iOS.

Bezogi, the playable characters in the game, are NFTs with their own attributes that can be freely traded in markets like OpenSea. Creatures can also be put together to create all-new Bezogies that could end up being rare, epic, or purebred.

Photo: courtesy of bezogia.com