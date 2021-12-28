UASD professor Maggi Silverio dies

The professor Rosa Margarita Silverio due death cerebral. She was one of the outstanding Dominican professionals in the field of protocol and event organization.

According to a press release, after several days of internment in a medical center in Santo Domingo, the teacher presented worsening conditions, for which she was confined in an intensive care unit until the moment of death.

Maggi, as she was popularly known, obtained a bachelor’s degree in social communication and a master’s degree in public relations from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD). He completed specialty studies in protocol, events and institutional relations at the university King Juan Carlos, in Spain.

She was a strong revolutionary militant and active student leader, was part of multiple initiatives, such as the formation of the Dominican Association of Students of Social Communication, the Latin American Federation of Students of Social Communication.

After working for several years as part of the administrative body of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, he became a teacher at the faculty of humanities where he taught various subjects related to his training. Likewise, he came to occupy the protocol department of the UASD from 2014 to 2018, in the rectory headed by the Dr. Iván Grullón Fernández.

She also stood out as a lecturer in national and international conclaves dedicated to political communication and as an advisor to characters and public and private institutions.