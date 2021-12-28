Unique occasion for the Echo Dot 4 with Alexa, at half price!

A complete smart speaker with Alexa that we can now get at just half its original price, since the online shopping giant has applied a 50% discount on this model. Therefore, instead of having to pay the 59.99 euros of its original price, it is possible to buy it right now for nothing more than 29.99 euros.

Specifically, this model is compatible with lossless high definition audio , available on streaming music services like Amazon Music. It is also equipped with high-range microphones so that the assistant can easily listen to us from any corner of the house.

The truth is that the Amazon Echo family is one of the most popular when it comes to speakers with Alexa, this Echo Dot 4 being one of the best sellers on Amazon. And it is a model with an attractive and compact design that we can easily place in any corner of our house and that offers great sound quality.

The offer allows you to choose between three colors, anthracite gray, gray-blue and white, so we can select the one we like the most and take it with this incredible discount. The offer includes free shipping costs, while the delivery time is almost a month. However, the wait is well worth it.

Ask Alexa for anything

The advantages offered by the famous assistant are innumerable, since with the simple fact of say alexa, the assistant will be activated and we can ask it to tell us the weather that is going to be today, to add a reminder to our calendar, an alarm, read us the news of the day, play our favorite music, tell us a joke, etc.

In addition, it should be noted that with the Amazon Echo Dot 4 it is possible make calls through the loudspeaker to one of our contacts who have another Echo device or the Alexa app on their mobile phone, as well as control other devices compatible with the assistant with our own voice.

It is important to know that you have several physical buttons to be able to control the volume of the speaker and electronically disable the microphones, something very interesting for those who are concerned about their privacy. We can also have control of the voice recordings of our messages to Alexa to be able to review them, listen to them or even erase them completely.

Its installation could not be easierSimply plug the speaker into the power supply, connect it to our Wifi through the Alexa app on our mobile and we will have everything ready to enjoy the speaker.