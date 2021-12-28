Vicente Fernández’s family celebrates his first Christmas without ‘El Charro de Huentitán’

The family of Vicente Fernandez held his first Christmas without the presence of the ‘Charro de Huentitán‘, who died on December 12.

Through their social networks, members of the Fernández family shared photos of their celebration, apparently the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’.

Magic, it is the people who take you out of the chaos, Merry Christmas ”, expressed Alejandro Fernández through Instagram, where he shared photographs riding a horse.

Alex Fernández Jr., Vicente Fernández’s grandson, shared a photo with his wife and their pet next to the Christmas tree.

Ramón, son of Vicente Fernández Jr., shared several family photos on his Instagram, one of which shows his father and doña Cuquita, widow of ‘The Charro of Huentitán‘.

Vicente Fernández died on December 12 after more than 60 years of career At 81 years of age, his family confirmed, an orphan loss to the ranch country.

The interpreter of ‘El Rey’ and ‘Mujeres divinas’, Fernández left the music scene in 2016 and, although he appeared several times on stage, he wanted to dedicate his last years of life to rest and share time with his family.

In fact, on numerous occasions his decendents shared family images that showed that their relationships were better than ever, despite the accusations from bullying that he received from several women in early 2021.

In addition, the performance with his son, the renowned artist Alejandro Fernandez, and his grandson Alex in the Latin Grammy in 2019 it was a great success that recalled the journey and the potential of this dynasty, which seems to not stop giving talents to Mexico.

After more than 60 years up on the stage, the one known as the king of ranchera music leaves a huge void in Mexicans, a title forged with dedication, dedication and a powerful and unmistakable voice.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital