Vinicius took a fanatic to the hotel where he was vacationing

December 27, 2021 18:07

Vinicius Junior is living an extraordinary moment as a Real Madrid footballer. After the Christmas break after the last two convulsive days after the more than eight positives for covid-19 that the white club suffered and that forced him to play impaired, the Brazilian went on vacation to Miami, in the United States.

While there, Vini took the opportunity to go see the NBA or play soccer games in the street. In the United States, he can go a little more unnoticed than in Spain, but despite that, the carioca has met with several fans. One of them, Tomás Larisgoitia, an Argentine who was riding a scooter around Miami wearing a City jersey when he suddenly found the Madrid player.

Tomás asked him for a photo and when Vini agreed without any problems, he became emotional and burst into tears, which caused the surprise of the Madridista and the friends who accompanied him, who reacted quickly. They invited him to their hotel to give him a signed shirt. Walk, gathering with the madridista, gift, more photos … and a memory that Tomás will never forget and which he recorded on his social networks.

Several players from the white team have already set off on their vacations away from Spanish lands: Benzema and Camavinga have traveled to Dubai, Valverde has flown to South America, and Vinicius to the United States, where he took the opportunity to witness an NBA game.

The Brazilian was in Miami at the FTX Arena, where he attended the Miami Heat’s victory over the Detroit Pistons (115-112). In addition, he received a gift: they gave him a team shirt with his name and, cheered by the audience, he posed with it in the center of the field.

The footballer still has a few days off to enjoy Christmas with his family, before returning to work with Real Madrid, whose next game will be against Getafe on January 2.

From the white entity they would have requested prudence from the players when it comes to holding meetings and Christmas celebrations, because on January 10 the Madrid expedition trip to Saudi Arabia is scheduled, where on the 12th they will be measured against Barcelona at the stadium Jeddah International King Fahd in the first semi-final of the Super Cup.