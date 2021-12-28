Viral video | Youtuber buys all the tickets to a movie theater for homeless children to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” | Trends | Social networks | Mexico | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

A Mexican youtuber became a trend in the social networks after buying all the tickets to a movie theater so that the children of a family home can see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the latest Spider-Man and Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Lucky masked, as he calls himself on his YouTube channel, he released his first video on the aforementioned platform and did so by announcing the big surprise he had prepared for the little ones and their caregivers.

“For this first video, we have decided to buy a complete movie theater for the premiere of the movie Spider-Man: NWH and invite our friends from Hogares Providencia so that the children and collaborators can have an excellent afternoon”said the person responsible for the clip.

In the images you can see that each of the spectators received their respective food combo, which included popcorn, soda and hot dogs.

After sharing a pleasant moment with the children, Lucky masked bought another movie theater for the same function. He and his collaborators divided into two teams to give 50 tickets to people who wanted to see the film.

The young man explained that the main idea of ​​his YouTube channel is to add positive actions in people’s lives while having fun.

“I believe that a good action does not improve just one day, but improves the entire lives of people”, he pointed.

Video of youtuber who bought all the tickets to a movie theater for children of a family home to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

It should be added that Hogares Providencia is a family home located in Mexico City that is dedicated to providing help to street children.

When was “Spider-Man: No Way Home” released?

The world premiere of this film by Marvel, expected by thousands of fans around the globe, was the Wednesday, December 15 and, in most of the countries where it is broadcast, tickets were sold out several weeks in advance due to all the expectations that had been generated by rumors that were finally confirmed.

How much has Spider Man No Way Home earned?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland’s third adventure as the arachnid superhero, has earned a global total of $ 587.2 million after its first weekend in theaters, thus becoming the film with the third largest release of all time. The new Marvel Studios and Sony film has grossed 253 million in North America and is the first film of the Covid-19 era to exceed 100 million at its premiere in that part of the continent. Abroad, if the situation has been more auspicious since it obtained 334.2 million dollars, the site details fotogramas.es.