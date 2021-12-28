Wall Street Seeks to Consolidate Earnings After All-Time High Hit by S&P 500

Markets are optimistic that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not derail the global economic recovery. (EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE)



Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index opened Tuesday at a record high, extending a four-session comeback amid low year-end trading volume as travel disruptions and omicron-caused store closures have not dampened investor confidence.

At 3:45 GMT, the index Dow jones it was up 0.47%; the technological Nasdaq0.02%; and the S&P 5000.16%.

The rest of the stock markets also rose on Tuesday amid the optimism that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not derail the global economic recovery.

Covid-19 cases have increased around the world, prompting governments to impose new measures to limit contagion while the travel industry faces thousands of flight cancellations.

Experts warn against over-optimism around the first indications that Ómicron causes less serious disease than previous strains, and they point out that it is spreading so fast that it could still overwhelm healthcare systems.

But Investors appear to be reassured by its effects on the economy.

“Concerns regarding the Omicron variant seem to fadeas the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut the suggested isolation time in half, “Schwab analysts said in a note.

“CDC Change May Draw Attention to Airline Industry, which has suffered cancellations as a result of staff shortages caused by quarantine recommendations, ”they wrote.

The index Frankfurt DAX went up a 0.7 percent in afternoon operations, while the CAC 40 of Paris went up a 0.5 percent after hitting a new record earlier in the day. London was closed for the holidays.

Santa Claus rally?

This week begins a seven-day stretch after Christmas historically strong known on the trading floors as the “Santa Claus rally” – a period of low trading volumes and a lighter news stream that typically causes stocks to rise.

The optimistic appetite for risk moved to Asia, with Tokyo leading the charge to close a 1.4 percent above.

“Investors were comfortably buying back stocks after seeing US rallies”said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

“Although investors are concerned about Omicron, they also expect an economic recovery next year,” Okumura told AFP.

Shanghai rebounded from initial losses to close 0.4 percent higher, while Hong Kong closed 0.2 percent higher in a seesaw session, as Macau casino stocks plummeted after the gambling enclave reported its first case of Omicron.

Meanwhile, the euro was down nearly 0.2 percent against the dollar ahead of the single European currency’s 20th anniversary since it entered circulation on January 1.

