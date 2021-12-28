Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Tuesday, December 28

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will be involved in charitable activities since nothing will now give you greater pleasure than serving or helping other people thanks to the positive energy of Jupiter. You pour yourself into attention both to your loved ones and to those people who need your help in some way. Lucky numbers: 16, 9, 22.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will fully enjoy the company of others now that Jupiter wraps you with its energy. Any situation in which you have to deal with a group of people such as business or meetings is very well aspected. All social activities are emphasized, especially with the family. Lucky numbers: 10, 36, 28.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Jupiter injects you with energy to express your artistic gifts such as design, decoration, whether in your home, office or workplace. Your professional life, your career, your work is favorably emphasized. You will get involved in an emotional relationship with someone younger than you. Lucky numbers: 25, 47, 5.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

A long and very pleasant trip is on the agenda for you. You are now in your best moment to take a vacation and this is assured by Jupiter who is in your house that governs travel and abroad. You join or identify with foreign people. Lucky numbers: 12, 44, 39.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Jupiter energy stimulates your sexuality. Any love relationship that you start now will be very intense. The money now comes to you from those who share with you either your partner or a business associate. You are at a good time to request a loan if you need it. Lucky numbers: 9, 15, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Jupiter positively affects your relationship sector. You will express your feelings with great ease. If you find yourself single, a new love comes into your life. If you are angry or in conflict with a family member, take the opportunity to restore peace. Lucky numbers: 5, 18, 21.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Jupiter favors your work, your profession and your health. You will enjoy good relationships between your co-workers so everything in it will be easier and more pleasant for you. Although you will be in good health, it is recommended to avoid foods that are high in sugar and salt. Lucky numbers: 4, 19, 23.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The planetary energy is concentrated on everything that is creative activities. Trips to museums, concerts, art, painting or music are very well aspected for you. Your relationship with children is also emphasized so you will enjoy spending more time with them having fun with their occurrences. Lucky numbers: 11, 32, 50.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Jupiter, with its positive energy, brings peace to your home. You will spend very pleasant hours in the tranquility of your home, no matter if you are alone or with someone. Relationships with your parents are favorably emphasized during this transit and everything that has to do with your family. Lucky numbers: 29,18, 7.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your house of communication is exalted, which will make your social activities emphasize bringing a lot of activity to your life. You will like to surround yourself with beautiful things so you will put a lot of interest in decorating your home. All artistic activity will powerfully attract your attention. Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 35.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Every inversion is well aspected under the positive influence of Jupiter. However, avoid all kinds of extravagance. You have good financial opportunities for advancement. It is time for negotiations since you will know exactly what to do and say to make everything successful. Lucky numbers: 1, 20, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, joy and good fortune, enter today enter your first house of the Zodiac. Commitments and your good intentions to improve your relationships with others are emphasized. Peace is made where war once reigned. It is a good time to go on vacation, especially with your friends. Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 41.