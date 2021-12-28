Were there conflicts between Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta?

Andrea Legarreta Y Galilea Montijo They are two of the historical hosts of the “Hoy” program, although the first spent more time on the air and was always one of the main figures of the Televisa morning. Although today they are great companions, even friends, it was not always rosy and they have had some twists and turns.

“Hoy” was premiered in 1998, but Montijo spent only three weeks in the flat and then returned as an occasional guest until in 2008 she finally rejoined. In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, the wife of Erik rubin He spoke about his relationship with his colleague and denied some accusations.

“She entered when Hoy began, when Alexis Núñez was producing. When Angelica Vale and Arath were there, but I don’t remember her there and she told me it was for a very short time,” Legarreta began by indicating that she has no memories of those three weeks that Montijo would have been on the “Hoy” program.

And he added: “Some time later Laura Flores was going to make a novel and we went to the State of Mexico because Gali was there in the weight loss program and I told Romagnoli: ‘Look, it would be cool that instead of Laurita there was Galilea `And that day talking with her, even though we weren’t friends yet, I told her if she wanted to go in and she did.”

In this sense, Andrea Legarreta He stated that there were many frictions between the two, but something typical of two people who have worked together for many years and share the day to day. However, he assured that they knew how to solve them by having “used reason and then heart.”

“We have accompanied each other in difficult moments of each one’s life and we have also laughed and cried together and we love each other for who we are and despite who we are, because in the end, our life history and our personalities can be different, but there is a lot of respect, complicity and mutual gratitude ”, he affirmed.

It should be remembered that last year there was a strong rumor of a discomfort between the two by a producer of the program that favored one more than the other considering who was more on camera. The person in question, whose name was not revealed, spoke with a Mexican graphic outlet and assured that it is a lie that there is a favoritism within the program.

Andrea Legarreta made it clear that he thinks very differently from Galilea Montijo in a lot of things and consequently they have had frictions, but this never generated an enmity between them. On the contrary, in “Today” they have always been seen to lean against adversity and praise each other every time they deserve it.

Do you think friendship between Galilea Montijo Y Andrea Legarreta goes beyond the screen?