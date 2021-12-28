What are the best airlines in the world – Travel – Life

The World Airline Awards made their list of the hundred best airlines of the world during this 2021.

“The 2021 Awards are based on a very extended customer survey period from September 2019 to July 2021, representing a combination of normal travel times combined with travel during the global pandemic.”, Indicated the official web portal with the ranking.

After the vote of the clients, of these one hundred airlines, who were rated as overall excellent service, check out the top ten on the list.

10. Air France

In tenth place appears air France, the French flag airline that had a particular jump in recent years given that in 2019, for example, it was barely 23rd. In recent weeks, the company opted to renew its fleets from Boeing 737 to A320neo and Qantas to A220 and A321XLR, as reported by the digital media ‘News in America’.

Air France is the French flag carrier.

9. Hainan Airlines

Chinese airline Hainan airlines ranks ninth on the list.

The company started as a small provider of domestic flights services and, little by little, managed to become a global airline with routes to the whole world. It is the largest independent company in China, according to the company’s website.

Hainan Airlines is the Chinese company that managed to become a global airline.

8. Qantas Airways

Founded in rural Queensland in 1920, Qantas It is currently the most important national and international airline in Australia, according to the company’s website.

The company has held the eighth place since 2019, recognition that reflects the effort in safety, operational reliability, maintenance and customer service offered. It is also important to note that Qantas has remained afloat in a pandemic despite the fact that Australia is one of the countries that had strict international restrictions.

Qantas Airways is the largest airline in Australia.

7. EVA Air

EVA Air it is the second largest airline in Taiwan, just behind China Airlines. The company offers more than 70 destinations in Taiwan, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America, according to ‘TripAdvisor’, a platform that also reviews a 4.5 / 5 rating from the public.

“Punctuality and attention, the best option to travel from America to Asia. Very good planes, exquisite food and good service. An excellent flight”, Says one of the users on the website.

EVA Air is the second largest airline in Taiwan.

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

In sixth place is Cathay Pacific Airways, an airline headquartered in Hong Kong and that in this 2021 he turned 75 years old.

In 2014 it won the Skytrax Best Airline award for the fourth time, being the first airline to reach this milestone in the world of aviation, according to its official Cathay website.

Cathay Pacific Airways is a company with 75 years of flight experience.

5. Japan Airlines

Japan airlines It was ranked 11th in 2019 and this year it’s 5th, a more than surprising promotion.

The company was the first Japanese airline to venture international flights. According to its official website, it has different teams to guarantee safety, personnel who support safety on a daily basis on flights and an experience of 70 years since ‘they are in heaven’ since 1951.

Japan Airlines is the fifth best airline.

4. Emirates

Emirates, an airline headquartered in Dubai, is considered since 2020 as the largest international airline. It had 15.8 million passengers last year as the sector recovered from the covid-19 pandemic.

This 2021 the company opened its doors at Expo 2020 Dubai and presented what for them is the future of commercial aviation.

Emirates is another of the best airlines in the world.

3. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

In third place is ANA (All Nippon Airways), a company headquartered in Tokyo Japan. It flies to around 50 destinations within Japan and 32 international destinations in Asia, Europe and North America, as described by ‘TripAdvisor’.

Passengers emphasize customer service, Check-in and boarding and cleanliness inside the planes and the various platforms.

Passengers highlight ANA airline’s excellent service before and during the flight.

2. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines is the ‘flag carrier’ of Singapore and one of the most awarded in the world. In this list he obtained a ‘silver medal’.

The company offers digital innovations and the integration of robust protection and security measures, as well as committing to travel with confidence and peace of mind.

Singapore Airlines offers suites: a single cabin with its own sliding doors and shutters to give you all the privacy you want.

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways takes the title of the best airline in the world in this count.

Headquartered in Qatar, it flies to some 145 destinations spread over the five inhabited continents despite being one of the youngest.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since won various awards and accolades. In just a few years of operation, it became part of the elite group of international airlines. Today it is one of the most popular companies.

Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world in 2021, according to the World Airline Awards. Photo: worldairlineawards.com

