What are the chances of seeing Carlos Salcedo or Diego Reyes at Club América?

The Eagles of the America have returned to work in the preseason for the Closing 2022 of the MX League, after this Sunday the players underwent medical tests, where the presence of the two new reinforcements of Jonathan Dos Santos Y Diego Valdes This Monday they have carried out the practices under the indications of Santiago Solari.

However, days before the start of the new tournament of the MX League, stove football continues, and it is among the azulcremas fans that the doubt has begun to know if there will be an exchange between the centrals of Tigres, Carlos Salcedo or Diego Reyes to be reinforcements of America for providing to Bruno Valdez, once Miguel Herrera He was interested in having the Paraguayan in his ranks because his performance with the Eagles has decreased, resulting in replaceable. It was the sports journalist, Jonatan Peña, who denied this news, ensuring that the university students have no plans to release any of the defenses.

Salcedo Y Kings would be being valued by the ex from America, Miguel Herrera for him Closing 2022. Although a few weeks ago the elements were related to leaving the felines before an alleged Turkish football proposal with the Galatasaray S for Carlos, while in Spain, the desire of Quique Sánchez Flores coach of Getafe (where JJ Macías plays) was to have Diego, as mentioned by the journalist Ruben Rodriguez.

The numbers of the university centrals in the Apertura 2021

Carlos Salcedo played 15 duels in this Scream Mexico Opening 2021 While he accumulated two annotations in 1275 minutes of the competition, adding two yellow cards, the university student has an estimated value of 5 million euros. Your partner Diego Reyes He participated in 18 commitments having 1620 minutes of action, one goal, painted yellow twice and with a range of 2 million euros. For its part, Bruno valdez He was present in 14 games to appear on the field for a thousand minutes, the 29-year-old has a valuation of 5.00 million euros.