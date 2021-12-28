What are the five companies in the world that have the most bitcoins in their assets

Photo: REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

This year has long been the one in which the blockchain world and cryptocurrencies in general grew the most. The word “NFT” was included in some of the most important dictionaries in the world, companies began to adopt cryptocurrencies and there have even been countries that have developed them. However, there is a cryptocurrency that is not only the most valuable, but also the most influential and that is Bitcoin.

Many corporations invested billions of dollars in this cryptocurrency. Five of them are the ones that have placed the most money in the most important crypto.

Galaxy Digital Holdings

This American company is dedicated to investment management and financial services, with business lines that include trade, investments, asset management and advisory services. It offers services in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector. In itself, it is a bridge between traditional institutions and new technologies.

Michael Novogratz: “My feeling is bitcoin outperforms gold, but I would tell people to have a lot less than gold, simply because of volatility.”

It is in the position number 5 of the ranking, having in his possession 16,400 BTC, equivalent to more than 844 million dollars. In total, there are currently almost 19 million Bitcoins in the world, which means that the company owns almost 0.08 percent of the total bitcoins on the planet.

Michael novogratz, founder of the company, said a year ago: “My feeling is that bitcoin beats gold, but I would tell people to have much less than gold, simply because of the volatility.”

The Tezos Foundation

As defined on their own website, they are a company focused on “sustainably deploying the resources that are under control to support long-term success, which will only be possible with a vibrant decentralized ecosystem.”

Something that may surprise is that this Swiss company is not listed on the stock exchange. But nevertheless, has 17,500 BTC, equivalent to more than 900 million dollars. Roman Schnider, CFO of The Tezos Foundation, said last year that while he viewed bitcoin as a “key store of value,” his strategy was to reinvest in other assets. It is for this reason that in recent years the company has been selling part of its bitcoins to take profits and buy other digital assets.

Tesla

It is an American company created by the richest man on the planet, Elon musk. The company designs, manufactures and sells electric cars, sunroofs, components for the propulsion of electric vehicles, photovoltaic solar installations and household batteries.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

It is on the podium of the ranking, in position 3, for having 42,902 BTC, equivalent to 2,200 million dollars. With this value, you own more than 0.2 percent of the Bitcoins in circulation so far. A few months later it made a sale of a percentage of its holdings, and as a result, in its second quarter earnings report, Tesla announced that it posted a profit of $ 128 million from its sale of Bitcoin.

In March 2021, Musk announced through his official Twitter account that Tesla would begin to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment to buy electric vehicles. Different statements of this type have made the value of the crypto go up and down, increasing its volatility.

MicroStrategy

It is a company dedicated to the sale of software services. Provides business intelligence and reporting software for companies. Its application allows you to create reports and analysis of data stored in a “relational database”.

“You will not be able to retain value with the dollar, you will need to turn it around with a stronger asset and for me that asset is bitcoin. Bitcoin is a stored value, while the US dollar is a medium of exchange ”(Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy)

It occupies second place on the podium, with more than 122,000 BTC, equivalent to more than 6.3 billion dollars. With all this, MicroStrategy has more than 5 Bitcoins out of every 1000 that are in circulation so far. That is, it owns almost 0.6 percent of the BTC in the world.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, said: “You will not be able to retain value with the dollar, you will need to turn it around with a stronger asset and for me that asset is bitcoin. I see that bitcoin is a stored value, while the US dollar is a medium of exchange. “

The first time the company invested in BTC was in August of last year. At that time he made the decision to adopt Bitcoin as his reserve asset, given the great support that his CEO gave to the cryptocurrency. From there, the company made regular multi-million dollar purchases. Since its first purchase, Bitcoin is up more than 75 percent.

Block.one

It is defined as “a blockchain software company that offers technology and products to help people design integrity in our world.” The company is responsible for providing services related to new technologies. It is a company founded in Hong Kong, not listed on the stock market, and registered in the Cayman Islands. He currently owns 140,000 Bitcoins, the equivalent of more than $ 7.2 billion. With this value, it owns more than 0.7 percent of the currently circulating Bitcoins, which means that out of every 1000 BTC, this company has 7.

