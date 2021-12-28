What happened in Gaza after the conflict between Israel and Hamas that shook the Middle East in 2021

Admin 34 mins ago World Leave a comment 19 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Reconstruction works in Gaza.

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Efforts to rebuild Gaza are progressing slowly.

It was a brief conflict, but the intensity of which generated alarm and concern throughout the world.

In May 2021, the Islamist group Hamas and the Israeli Army (IDF) staged a tough confrontation that lasted for 11 days.

In that period, armed groups launched more than 4,300 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards cities and towns in central and southern Israel, while the IDF carried out some 1,500 aerial bombardments on that densely populated Palestinian territory, according to figures from a report by the ONU.

Israel’s actions left a fatal toll of at least about 230 deaths, including 130 civilians; while rockets fired by Palestinian groups killed 13 people in Israel and – by accident – some 15 Palestinians in Gaza.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Asore speaks out against the new Executive Order that will limit the capacity to 50% in food businesses

The restaurant sector takes another hit in less than a week, as itl governor Pedro …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved