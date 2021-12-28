What is the relationship between Marco Antonio Solís and Javier Solís?

Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solís they became great exponents of Mexican music, but in different periods of time, since the latter died at an early age. By having the same surname, many believe that they have a family bond, added to the fact that both knew how to have a passion for singing from a very young age.

Who is Marco Antonio Solís?

El Buki was born on December 29, 1959 in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, and began his artistic career when he was just 10 years old when, together with his cousin, they formed the duo Los Hermanitos Solís. Quickly, they entered the artistic world with a debut on the program “Siempre en domingo” and recorded their first single album.

It was in 1972 when they signed with a record company and were renamed “Los Bukis”, a duet that, years later, became a group with several members. They were so successful that they recorded multiple albums, won a diamond record, and several Billboard awards for best Latin group between 1982 and 1995.

The band disbanded in 1996 and Marco Antonio Solis decided to become a soloist. At that time, he already had great recognition in Latin America and the United States, so it was not difficult for him to take off his career: he released his first album “In full flight” and in less than a week he sold half a million units, managing to occupy the main places in the list of Latin American subjects of Billboard in the North American country.

El Buki, who is now 61 years old, has a very solid career and has collaborated with successful artists such as Marisela, David Bisbal, Enrique Iglesias, Juan Gabriel, Camila, Roberto Carlos, Miguel Bosé, and more. He still has a long history and is constantly working on new projects to surprise his fans.

Who was Javier Solís?

Gabriel Syria Levario was born on September 1, 1931 in Mexico City and at the beginning of his career he decided to give himself a stage name: Javier Solís. His passion for music began at school when he participated in school events, but he had to drop out in fifth grade to help his family financially, so he had jobs as a baker and car wash.

However, the Mexican did not put his dreams aside and simultaneously sang in restaurants, squares or festivals, places where he began to become known for his ranchero characteristic. His fame came in 1955 when a friend from the environment introduced him to Felipe Valdés Leal, artistic director of Discos Columbia de México, who offered him his first contract to record an album.

From then on, Javier Solís began touring Latin American countries and the United States, achieving incredible success everywhere he went. He is considered one of the “Mexican Gallos” along with Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete, and he even met elite artists like Frank Sinatra with whom he did not collaborate, but they admired each other.

Marco Antonio Solís and Javier Solís are not family Nor have they had the fortune to meet or coincide, since the latter died at a very young age. The king of Bolero Ranchero entered the Santa Elena hospital in Mexico City in 1966 for gallbladder surgery, but his health deteriorated within days and he died of an acute myocardial infarction at the age of 34. Did you think they were family?