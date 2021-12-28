What to do if you suspect Wi-Fi intruders

This must be applied to the Wi-Fi key, of course. We must make sure to use one that is secure, that contains all kinds of letters (uppercase and lowercase), numbers and symbols, but also good encryption. But in addition, it is essential to change the password to access the router, since this can be used by a possible intruder to change the configuration at will.

The first thing we should always do when we see that there are intruders on a network is change passwords . It is the same as we would do if, for example, we see that someone has entered our Facebook or Gmail account. It is the main barrier that will prevent someone from entering and we must restore it.

Although the Wi-Fi network security It has improved remarkably in recent years, it is not strange that there are intruders. This especially happens when we make mistakes when creating passwords and protecting the network. We can leave a door open for anyone to access. If this happens, we must take action as soon as possible.

Check that the router is up to date

The next thing will be to check that the router is updated correctly. If we have had intruders, the cause may have been some vulnerability in the device. Sometimes errors appear that are exploited and serve to have full access to a device and control the network.

The same applies to network adapters as well. Sometimes they have outdated drivers and that means there are bugs that could be exploited. It is advisable to have the latest versions available at all times.

See if there are any vulnerable devices

The problem may be somewhere device that is vulnerable. It may happen that, for example, we have an IoT device with a security breach and it is the entry point. It can be a surveillance camera that we have, a television, a video player … Any device.

The ideal is to always verify that we have the latest firmware version on these types of devices. They are widely used by cybercriminals to access a network. It is essential to check that everything works fine and that there is nothing strange.

Detect future intruders

There are tools to detect intruders on Wi-Fi. We can use them to detect as soon as possible any unwanted access. We are not always going to notice that the Internet speed works slow or that we cannot access certain devices.

These programs are very useful to manage our connections, see what computers are connected, when they have been connected, etc. It is one of the actions that we must perform periodically to maintain good security on the network.