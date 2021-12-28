what was the millionaire investment that “Chente” made in horse breeding – Prensa Libre

According to reports, the “Charro de Huentitán” accumulated his fortune thanks to his excellent artistic career. In addition, he knew how to protect his assets for more than four decades.

After the death of Vicente Fernández on December 12, 2021, several international media, especially the Mexican ones, have revealed the estimated number of the fortune of the singer and his wife, Cuquita.

It has also been said that the fortune of the Fernández dynasty has been thanks to musical productions, concerts, royalties, sponsorships and various businesses away from the artistic field, including horse breeding.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated fortune of Vicente Fernández and his wife Cuquita, is approximately US $ 25 million.

Passion for horses

For “Chente”, one of his greatest passions was horses. For the Mexican idol these animals represented royalty and goodness.

The singer had several of these animals in his home, he even made his own kennel and created his own lineage with, according to a note published on semana.com.

Although he never named his race, Chente called them “miniatures,” the report cites.

Their horses, including the “miniature” ones, were sold for at least 30 thousand Mexican pesos.

The animals are raised at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, a property that was named in honor of their three children and that consists of 500 hectares and is composed of a main house, stables, horse farm, a swimming pool, restaurant and the VFG arena.

There he promoted the business of breeding miniature horses, which are no taller than 86 centimeters and for which he received constant criticism on issues of animal abuse.

However, the veterinarian at his ranch told the program a few years ago Ranches of today, that it is a breed of animals that should not be confused with the ponies, and that they do not suffer any mistreatment, according to the media Infobae.

Vicente also claimed that his horses were miniature, but that they could be ridden by children, according to the Semana.com report.

Quirky gifts

Despite the fact that there is no information on the official page of his ranch that gives an exact sum of the most expensive miniature horse, Chente’s business was well paid, mainly in Mexico and the United States.

Several people close to the singer state that Fernández gave several of his horses to those close to him. On one occasion he wanted to give one of these animals to the singer Yury, but she rejected it because at the time she said she did not comply with the necessary care that these babies require.

According to the web portal sdpnoticas.com, artists like Ángela Aguilar and Alejandra Guzmán do have the horses as gifts from the singer.

Vicente participated with his horses in several international fairs, so it is considered that this investment of his occupied an important place in his economy, although a global figure of how much the investment in thoroughbred animals amounts to is unknown, but it could be a sum millionaire.