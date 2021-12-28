WhatsApp: cell phones that will be left without the app in January 2022 – Technology

Due to its level of obsolescence several cell phones will run out of WhatsApp from 1 of January 2022. Normally the platform updates this list to warn its users about the measure.

From the first of January these mobiles, among which there are several old models of Samsung, Apple, Sony and HuaweiTo name a few, they won’t be able to access the popular chat platform.

(To read: Learn to recover WhatsApp statuses that were deleted after 24 hours)

Most of the cell phones Those who will run out of WhatsApp from January 1, 2022 are those who have a version of Android 4.1 and lower. The same will happen with iPhones with iOS 9 or lower, which will be left without WhatsApp just start 2022.

(We tell him: Third blue pimp on WhatsApp: what would it be for?)

It is important, therefore, that you check that your cell phone has the most recent updates from Android and iOS always so that you do not have compatibility and security problems, since these updates not only improve the stability of the computer but also its protection.

Android

– Archos 53 Platinum

– HTC Desire 500

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

– Caterpillar Cat B15

– Sony Xperia M

– Wiko Cink Five

– Wiko Darknight

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

– Huawei Ascend G740

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– Lenovo A820

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– ZTE V956 – UMi X2

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– ZTE Grand X Quad v987

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

In context: WhatsApp changes: all new chats will disappear, if you want

iPhone

They are those that cannot be updated and have iOS 9 or lower:

– Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

– Apple iPhone SE (32GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (16GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB

– Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

– Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)