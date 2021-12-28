Why is Dogecoin going down today?

two min of reading

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen by about 3.9% to $ 0.18 in the 24 hours leading up to this Tuesday morning.

Observed movements

Cryptocurrency meme it has rebounded 6% in a seven-day follow-up period.

Against more prominent cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE was down 1.4% and 9.5%, respectively, over 24 hours.

DOGE is down 9.5% in 30 days and down 9.3% in the last 90 days.

Since the beginning of the year, the cryptocurrency that was born as a joke has shot 3.084%.

Why is it moving?

DOGE had suffered a setback in line with other major currencies the last time it was consulted, on a day in which the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies rose 3% to 2.3 trillion dollars.

DOGE was in the top ten most mentioned currencies on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. It had received 1,783 mentions in tweets as of press time.

The three most mentioned currencies were Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. They had received mentions in 10,139, 7,800, and 4,310 tweets, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies have not experienced the advance at the end of the year that has been seen in other more traditional assets such as stocks. The apex currency was unchanged on Monday.

DOGE is starting to look “bullish” once again, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy, as it bounces off the support level at the $ 0.15 mark.

On Monday, the CEO of Gokhshtein Media, David gokhshtein, described on Twitter to the Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, who works in the staking of DOGE as “pretty silly.”

$ DOGE working on staking with @VitalikButerin.

Sounds pretty dope.

– David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 27, 2021

