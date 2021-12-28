Why is it better to contract fiber with the operator that gives you direct coverage

In the offers of the operators, we can find that it is only possible to contract them if we have direct coverage with them. This may be the case, for example, of the 1 Gbps fiber offer for 19.95 euros for 12 months from Orange, where if the coverage that reaches us is through NEBA , we will not be able to hire her .

In addition, even if an operator’s website says that we have fiber coverage, not all coverage is the same. It all depends on who is the operator that comes to our home, and also what type of agreement it has with other operators to access its network, since this indirect access can be of various types.

Knowing the coverage we have at home may not be an easy task. We usually have to walk around the websites of different operators , and sometimes we may see that we have coverage with an operator other than the OLT that we see on the street, in the front or in the telecommunications room.

This is because, when an operator does not have direct coverage, but can use the networks of other operators, the cost is higher. Orange has agreements to access Movistar’s fiber network in Spain, but depending on whether the municipality is competitive or not, this access may be different. For example, if the municipality is non-competitive, Telefónica is obliged to allow access to other operators, whether or not it has an agreement with them.

Operators pay others to access their networks

This means that operators have to pay a minimum to Movistar for using its network, with a cost that is around 17 euros nowadays. To this must be added other costs, such as the network capacity that they contract from the operator to provide service to their users.

This is the reason why, even if you have fiber coverage with one operator, you may not be able to contract the best offer available, since that is only available for direct coverage. If a fiber rate is offered for less than 20 euros over indirect fiber, then the operators would be incurring losses.

The capacity contracting It is another very important factor for which it is always advisable to contract a fiber rate with an operator that offers us direct fiber. We see an example with Digi, which has constant speed problems at peak hours, as users report almost every day on Twitter. This is due to the fact that Digi contracts little capacity from Movistar in order to save costs. With a direct connection, it is almost impossible that you are going to run into these speed problems, and sometimes it may pay a little more to make sure that you always have the maximum speed available.