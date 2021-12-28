Why Telegram is not a secure messaging app, according to Signal founder

According to Moxie Marlinspike, founder of Signal, Facebook Messenger is a more secure messaging app than Telegram.

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform today with more than 2 billion active users per month, but it is also the least secure, as shown various leaks of user data that Meta’s proprietary application has suffered in recent years.

For this reason, many users have decided to migrate to other more secure alternatives such as Telegram or Signal, but now, the founder of the latter has harshly criticized the platform created by the Durov brothers accusing it of not being a secure messaging app.

These are the reasons why Telegram is not a secure messaging app

As the guys at WinFuture tell us, Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike has posted a thread on Twitter in which he explains why Telegram is not a secure messaging application.

In this thread, which we leave you below these lines, Marlinspike affirms that he does not know why the media keep calling Telegram an “encrypted messenger”, since, despite this messaging platform has a large number of interesting functionalities, it is the worst option in terms of privacy and data collection.

It’s amazing to me that after all this time, almost all media coverage of Telegram still refers to it as an “encrypted messenger.” Telegram has a lot of compelling features, but in terms of privacy and data collection, there is no worse choice. Here’s how it actually works: one/ – Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

According to the founder of Signal, one of the reasons behind this claim is the fact that Telegram Store all contacts, groups, multimedia elements and messages sent by users in unencrypted plaintext on your servers, which means that all this data is also available to Telegram operators.

In this sense, Marlinspike states that Telegram does not offer end-to-end encryption (E2EE), something that is partially true since the messaging app created by the Durov brothers does not have end-to-end encryption by default, since in order to enjoy this feature it is necessary to make use of the secret chats, whose messages are not synced with other devices.

The creator of Signal also ensures that this end-to-end encryption has a protocol of dubious quality and that, even, Facebook Messenger is more secure than Telegram because uses better E2EE protocol and has more features in encrypted mode.

Despite these affirmations by the founder of Signal, Telegram has never suffered any data leakage and, in addition, we must emphasize that Telegram uses its own encryption algorithm based on MTProto 2.0 with SHA256, where only the user has the password to access the messages that are stored on their servers.

