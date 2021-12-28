Will you sign for Real Madrid in January? Mbappé laughs and releases a forceful answer about his future

2021-12-28
In just four days, Kylian Mbappé will be free to negotiate with any other team as he still refuses to renew with him PSG, club with which he has a contract until June 2022.
The great reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG
The forward sighs to go to Real Madrid and after winning the award for ‘Best footballer of 2021’ in the Globre Soccer Awards, the French gave an interview to CNN in which he refers to the request he made to his current team to leave in the summer. He also spoke about the game against whites in the Champions League.
He asked PSG to leave in the last summer market
“I was sincere. Say what was in my heart. I am very happy to stay at PSG. Paris is my city too. I’m French … I want to win it all this season ”.
Will you play for Real Madrid next season?
“This is not the time to talk about my future (laughs). I only have in mind to beat Real Madrid in February and March. ”
Do youWould you negotiate your signing with Madrid from January?
” No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I am going to finish the season with PSG, with total security. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it. “
Duel against Madrid in the Champions League
“We need to be prepared. It is the most important moment of the season. Of course, we want to step forward now. Two years ago we made the final, the semi-final later, but now we want to win the Champions League ”.
Paris
“Paris is my city, I was born here and it is also where I grew up. Playing for PSG is an incredible feeling, as you have your family and friends close by ”.
Messi
“It is a great pleasure for me to be able to tell my children and my friends that I play with Messi. We have to enjoy seeing it in Paris. It is an incredible moment in the history of football ”.