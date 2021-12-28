Will you sign for Real Madrid in January? Mbappé laughs and releases a forceful answer about his future

2021-12-28

In just four days, Kylian Mbappé will be free to negotiate with any other team as he still refuses to renew with him PSG, club with which he has a contract until June 2022.

The great reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG

The forward sighs to go to Real Madrid and after winning the award for ‘Best footballer of 2021’ in the Globre Soccer Awards, the French gave an interview to CNN in which he refers to the request he made to his current team to leave in the summer. He also spoke about the game against whites in the Champions League.

He asked PSG to leave in the last summer market

“I was sincere. Say what was in my heart. I am very happy to stay at PSG. Paris is my city too. I’m French … I want to win it all this season ”.

Will you play for Real Madrid next season?

“This is not the time to talk about my future (laughs). I only have in mind to beat Real Madrid in February and March. ”