WINTER BASEBALL – Francisco and Alberto win the Giants

With a homerun by Juan Francisco and four hits by Hanser Alberto, the Gigantes del Cibao made six runs to take the victory against Aguilas Cibaeñas 6-3 this Monday at the Julián Javier, on the first day of the All Against All of the Dominican Baseball League .

In a game with good pitching, Tyler Alexander (0-0, 1.59), for the Giants, pitched five 2/3 innings of five hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out five batters. Right-hander Ryan Kussmaul was the winner.

The Cuban Yunesky Maya (0-0.0.00), completed four innings and two thirds of five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Luis Castillo took the reverse.

Yairo Muñoz singled to left field and Zoilo Almonte scored Aguilas Cibaeñas’ first and only run in the fourth inning.

Juan Francisco homered to tie the action in the bottom of the sixth inning. The tiebreaker came at the bat of Richard Ureña, who in the same inning singled to right-field pusher from the homeowners’ second round.

Hanser Alberto increased the lead in the seventh with a double and José Sirí scored the Giants’ third round 3-1 from the first. Marcell Ozuna with a sacrifice fly drove in fourth.

I served with a double and added one more in the eighth to extend the score 5-1, Alberto drove in the sixth with a single. The Colts finished off with a fourteen hit offense.

The Eagles scored two more in the ninth on wild pitch by right-hander Jenrry Mejía, Eric Filia from third reached the plate and Juan Lagares drove in the third with a single.

For the Giants; Hanser Alberto 5-4, double, two RBIs; José Sirí 4-2, two runs, pushed; Juan Francisco 4-1, RBI and home run; Richard Ureña of 4-3, pushed; Webster Rivas 4-2, scored.

For the Eagles; Yairo Muñoz 4-2, pushed; Juan Lagares 4-1, double, pushed; Danny Santana 3-1.