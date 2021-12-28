With a tight bikini and deep neckline, Julia Roberts raises the temperature in nets at 54 years old

Social media came to a standstill after the Oscar winner Julia Roberts She showed herself like few times: clad in a tiny bathing suit while enjoying a hot day at the beach. How did the netizens react? Read on to find out.

It is nothing new that the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” is the topic of conversation among the public for her incredible performances in the cinema, but it was a surprise among Internet users after some images began to circulate in which she was caught enjoying from the beaches of Sydney, Australia.

It was a relaxed day with her husband Daniel Moder and their twins, in which laughter and frolicking were not lacking. However, it was the stunning figure of 54-year-old Julia Roberts that stole the attention of netizens.

Clad in a pink swimsuit with a plunging neckline, the protagonist of films such as “Sleeping with the enemy” and “Eat, pray, love” caused a furor on digital platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, causing thousands of users to dedicate one or another compliment.

“So elegant”, “You don’t need to be voluptuous to look sexy”, “Beautiful, I love her”, “The most beautiful smile in Hollywood” and “All a lady and well preserved at her age”, are some of the comments that haunt the internet after the viralization of these images.

Hours later, Roberts decided to protect herself from the sun with a cap, dark glasses and putting on a loose dress with a flowery print, the same with which paraded in the company of his family even the car that took them home.

It may interest you:

Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel stuns with her Cannes red carpet debut

Julia Roberts ‘fights’ with millionaires over one of Australia’s most expensive mansions

This is the amazing and relaxing Hawaiian house that Julia Roberts sold for $ 20,000,000