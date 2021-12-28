World kickboxing champion considered Belgium’s strongest man dies of covid-19

Frédéric Sinistra, world kickboxing champion, died of COVID-19, after speaking out against the vaccine and claiming that he did not need it.

Sinistra was considered the strongest man in Belgium, so many claimed that it was about keeping his ego on top.

The three-time world champion was admitted to the hospital at the end of November because of the coronavirus, however, he managed to leave weeks later but with lung damage.

At the hospital, it was reported that the cause of death had been Covid-19, after returning in early December.

However, his wife posted on social networks that he had not died from the virus: “My husband did not die of covid. He would never have accepted that what happened to him was used to spread fear and claim vaccination,” he wrote.