Yeferson Soteldo’s departure to Palmeiras would be the key to Insigne’s arrival in Toronto

Toronto FC’s main desire for the 2022 MLS season is to finalize the signing of Lorenzo Insigne, a player for whom even the Canadian club will double its offer to ensure his arrival in the coming months.

But nevertheless, Despite the offer of almost 8 million dollars for the Italian player, the arrival of Insigne still depends on other factors that involve the place occupied by the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, who is looking for an accommodation outside the club.

Now, a few days before the end of 2021, it seems that Toronto FC is lighting the way, because according to the journalist’s reports Callum williams, From Brazil, the Palmeiras group would be interested in acquiring Soteldo’s services.

This scenario would completely favor Toronto FC, Well, if Soteldo’s departure is achieved, either with a loan with an option to purchase or a definitive movement, it will be freeing up the space that is required to be able to specify the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne.

But nevertheless, So far no further approaches have been detailed on the Brazilian side with the Canadian club to close Soteldo’s departure.

Napoli would deny Insigne’s departure in January

Despite the mega offer that the Toronto FC team intends to make to the Italian team, in the Napoli environment they see it unlikely that captain Lorenzo Insigne will leave the club in this winter market.

The main reason is that the Italian team will part with Kostas Manolas in JanuaryTherefore, the leadership and the coaching staff would not be willing to lose two key players in the same market.