You won’t believe it … An iPad Mini for only € 319 at Worten

In the storage section, it should be noted that you have 16 GB of storage space our files and where to install all kinds of apps and games from the Apple Store, while at the multimedia It has a 2.4 megapixel front camera and a 10 megapixel rear or main camera. It is also equipped with two speakers and has a SIM card slot, so we can insert a duplicate of our mobile card to receive and make calls through iPad Mini.

As you can imagine, at this price it cannot be one of the latest versions of the iPad Mini, but the truth is that if you don’t want to spend much more than 300 euros, it is a great opportunity. East iPad Mini 4 is a model with 7.9 inch IPS LCD screen It offers a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and is powered by Apple’s A8 processor along with 1 GB of RAM.

At the level of connectivityIt is a model with a lightning USB port, it is the version with WiFi and Cellular and it also has Bluetooth and integrated GPS. It should be added that it also has an interesting set of sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer.

In her little body of 20.3 x 13.48 x 0.61 cm and 301 grams of weight, it houses a battery of 5124 mAh capacity that is capable of giving this Apple iPad Mini of up to 10 hours of autonomy, time that we can use it without worrying about having to charge it. A size that makes it a very manageable tablet, although we can always use one of the covers for the iPad Mini that allow us to protect the device from any mishap.

iPad Mini 4 at the Worten outlet

The model on sale is in white and is a model that Worten sells in its outlet section, since it is a product that has the open box. Therefore, if we decide to place the order, it is important to know this detail. According to Worten himself, of all the units in stock there are already few remaining, so if you are interested you should hurry if you do not want them to be sold out.

The recommended retail price for this model is 532.99 euros, but due to this circumstance that the box is open, the price of the iPad Mini 4 has been lowered to 319.77 euros. This supposes a savings of more than 210 euros, so the offer is well worth it.

In addition, it is a product that we can receive at home almost immediately, since the offer offers an estimated delivery time of just one or two working days. If you were thinking of buying it to give it to you in Reyes, you still have time. Shipping costs are free, so we will not have to assume any additional costs because they bring it to us.