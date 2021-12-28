Youtuber destroys Tesla with dynamite; fixing it was expensive

A youtuber from finland called Tuomas katainen decided to destroy his car, a Model S from Tesla of the year 2013, making it explode with nothing more and nothing less than 30 kilos of dynamite. making it explode with dynamite.

The influencer said that the vehicle began to fail after 8 years of use and more than 1,500 kilometers traveled. He said that when he asked the price to fix it they told him it had a cost of 20,000 euros equivalent to 1,297,678.83 of Dominican pesos.

Instead of spending that sum of money, Katainen preferred to put on a show for social networks and exploit the famous vehicle.

To detonate the Tesla, had the help of another group of influencers, “Bomba Types”, who are dedicated to making explosions of various objects safely.

The man took the car to a remote area of ​​the mountains and, in the company of a specialized team, arranged the dynamite all over the car.

The content creator also placed a doll of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, to express his anger at the company.

Finally, the dynamite it was detonated and the car was totally destroyed.

The video shared on the Pommijätkät Youtube channel already has more than 3.7 views, 45,000 likes and 5,000 comments.