Yuli Gurriel is not in the Top 5 highest paid Astros

Even though it ended up being the American League Champion Bat in the 2021 MLB regular season, the Cuban first baseman for the Houston Astros, Yuli Gurriel, it won’t even be in the Top 5 of the best paid of your team by 2022.

Given that the Antillean first baseman signed a two-season contract last year, during the next season he will receive just $ 8 million of the remainder of his agreement with the Texan team. This means that “La Piña” is not even close to being one of the best salaries in your organization. The Astros player who will make the most money in 2022 is Venezuelan second baseman José Altuve ($ 29 million), followed by veteran starter Justin Verlander ($ 25 million).

After these two “Sidereal” banners, the top earners are ever-profitable outfielder Michael Brantley ($ 16 million), starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. ($ 15 million) and third baseman Alex Bregman ($ 12 million). millions).

Gurriel is coming off playing perhaps his best season as a major league player after finishing the regular role with a .319 batting average, the best offensive line on the young circuit. At 37 years old and his sixth season in the Big Top, the Sancti Spiritus native has a .293 batting percentage, in addition to 83 home runs and 382 RBIs. Not bad for a player who debuted in the majors as a veteran for the age who normally debut in Major League Baseball.