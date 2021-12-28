Yury Dmitriev, the historian who revealed to the world the gulags and crimes of the Stalin era

Drafting

BBC News World

1 hour

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Yury Dmitriev is escorted by a Russian policeman in court.

The “mission of his life” has been to give name, burial and homage to those that Soviet history tried to erase from its pages: the dead of the Great Terror of José Stalin.

Yury Dmitriev, the renowned Russian historian who for decades has revealed to the world the ins and outs of those dark years in which thousands of people were locked up in gulags and murdered for political reasons, now runs the risk of spending more years in prison.

A court in the city of Petrozavodsk on Monday increased to 15 years a controversial sentence that has been withdrawn and reimposed on several occasions and that his followers and relatives assure that it is a political conspiracy to prevent him from continuing to expose the crimes of Stalinism.

Dmitriev was indicted in 2016 for “possession of child pornography” after authorities seized his computer and found nude photos of his adopted daughter.

The historian and his family assure that the photos are a follow-up of the increase in the body weight of the minor, that she was adopted in conditions of malnutrition, and that the images were taken to follow the development of the girl prior to the visits of the authorities to charge of evaluating adoption.

Experts assured during the trial that the images did not appear to contain pornographic content and a court dropped the charges against Dmitriev a couple of years ago. However, an appeal by the prosecution took the case back to the Supreme Court, which reversed the sentence.

He was then sentenced again to 13 years in prison and the prosecution requested at the beginning of this month another two additional years, which was granted this Monday.

“Yuri Dmitriev hears the latest verdict against him: 15 years,” he wrote on Twitter Memorial, the first human rights organization in Russia that has been a reference in denouncing the crimes of Stalinism and that is at risk of being closed by the government of Vladimir Putin.

But who is this historian and why is his case so controversial?

Who is Dmitriev?

Dmitriev, the adopted son of a Soviet military man, was born in 1956 in Petrozavodsk, in the Republic of Karelia, close to Finland.

Situated near the Solovetsky Islands, the birthplace of the gulag, is the region where tens of thousands of prisoners were shot or killed digging the so-called White Sea Channel for Stalin’s first five-year plan.

Nearly 700,000 people were executed during that period, according to conservative official estimates.

During his work as an adviser to the local government after the fall of the USSR, Dmitriev had access to documents and archives of the time and discovered the first mass graves that revealed the scale of the gulags and mass killings during Stalinism.

Thanks to his work, two of the largest extermination camps found in Russia, Sandarmokh and Krasny Bor, were discovered where the historian was given the task of identifying the victims and creating an “informal memorial” in their honor.

He is regarded as one of the academics who has contributed most to rebuilding repression and human rights abuses during Stalinism, and his work has gained him wide recognition both inside and outside of Russia.

However, after Putin’s rise to power, Dmitriev became a critic of the new government and the Russia he sought to build, which he repeatedly compared to Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Image source, AFP Caption, Thousands of people were killed during Stalin’s rule.

He also questioned the Russian annexation of Crimea and shortly before his arrest, he participated in a project that revealed the scope of the Russian secret police.

According to Memorial, it was all of this that led him to earn the enmity of the government and ultimately landed him in jail.

What are they accusing him of?

This Monday’s verdict ended a series of trials that have dragged on for almost five years.

Dmitriev was arrested for the first time in December 2016, following an “anonymous tip” that led police to his home, where they found the nude photos of the minor.

Dmitriev was charged with illegal possession of “a part” of a firearm the following year.

After experts testified that the images could not be considered child abuse, the historian was acquitted of all charges except the possession of weapons.

However, two months later, the regional Supreme Court overturned the verdict based on an investigator’s interview with his daughter, who was 12 at the time, shortly after he was acquitted.

The case was returned to court with an additional charge of sexual abuse, related to “inappropriate touching”, something the historian has denied.

Several Russian and foreign personalities have condemned his confinement and have denounced that his imprisonment and the charges against him are part of a similar pattern that Putin has used on other occasions against his opponents.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Joseph Stalin ruled the Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until his death in 1953.

Since coming to power, Putin has tried to clean up the image of Stalin, whom he considers a “strong leader” and has lamented the fall of the USSR as the “greatest tragedy of the 20th century.”

Monuments to Stalin have started to appear again in various cities across the country and the former Soviet leader topped a poll last year as the most “prominent” person of all time in Russia.

Last year, Russian state media began reporting, without historical basis, that Sandormokh’s dead were “Soviet soldiers killed by the Finns.”