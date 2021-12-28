Yury Dmitriev, the historian who revealed to the world the gulags and crimes of the Stalin era

Yury Dmitriev

The “mission of his life” has been to give name, burial and homage to those that Soviet history tried to erase from its pages: the dead of the Great Terror of José Stalin.

Yury Dmitriev, the renowned Russian historian who for decades has revealed to the world the ins and outs of those dark years in which thousands of people were locked up in gulags and murdered for political reasons, now runs the risk of spending more years in prison.

A court in the city of Petrozavodsk on Monday increased to 15 years a controversial sentence that has been withdrawn and reimposed on several occasions and that his followers and relatives assure that it is a political conspiracy to prevent him from continuing to expose the crimes of Stalinism.

Dmitriev was indicted in 2016 for “possession of child pornography” after authorities seized his computer and found nude photos of his adopted daughter.

