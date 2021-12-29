As of January 31, the vaccination card must be presented with a third dose

From next January 31, citizens must present their vaccination card with three doses applied.

Through resolution number 000069, issued by the Ministry of Public Health this Monday, it is provided that people over 18 years of age must present their vaccination card or certificate “in the same terms as the third article of resolution no. 000048 of October 8, 2021 of the MISPAS, but with evidence of having completed the Main Vaccination Scheme of three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 ”.

The health authorities confirmed that, in exceptional cases, they will grant special permission to those who for medical reasons cannot receive the vaccine, in addition to pregnant women with less than 16 weeks of gestation.

“In order to comply with the provisions set forth in the resolution no. 000048 of October 08, 2021 of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), the Main Vaccination Scheme against COVID-19 is established for all people over 18 years of age, consisting of three doses of available vaccines ”, he quotes the first article of the provision.

This booster dose or third inoculation may be applied thirty days after the person has received the second dose and it is recommended that the administration be heterologous, that is, that it be a mixed application of vaccines.

In order to show that the three required doses have been completed, the presentation of valid vaccination cards or certificates issued outside the Dominican territory will be accepted as valid.

The provision maintains the requirement to present the vaccination card or certificate with at least two doses for people between 12 and 17 years old, or presentation of negative PCR no more than 7 days after it has been carried out. While people 18 years of age and older who have not completed the three-vaccination schedule after the indicated date, must also present a negative PCR test no more than 7 days after it has been carried out.

Fourth dose

The application of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was the measure weighted by President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Branch, to face the arrival of the omicron variant.

After having convened a cabinet meeting this Monday, Public Health established that a fourth optional booster dose will be applied, to be given from six months after receiving the third dose and in a heterologous way.

The first to receive it will be health and pharmaceutical personnel, people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people, front-line personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Police, teachers, journalists and people who require it due to special conditions.

Measures that are maintained

The mandatory use of masks, frequent hand washing and respect for physical distancing are maintained, as well as the other health protocols in force.

In addition, people may only receive up to 75% of the total capacity of the establishments for public use, always in compliance with current sanitary protocols and for the celebration of activities that involve crowding, authorization must be obtained from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas).

More provisions

The fifth article of today’s provision ratifies the other provisions contained in No. 000048, issued on October 8.

Among these is that local officials and institutions of the National Health System monitor compliance with the measures provided. They are also instructed to redouble their efforts to guarantee in the national territory the availability of vaccination centers and PCR tests for Covid-19, as well as the hospital capacity of beds, intensive care units and ventilators in response to Covid-19 .

Likewise, the entities of the Executive Power in charge of a certain sector, such as the Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Sports and Recreation, must develop and implement their respective sector protocols for disease prevention.

Failure to comply with these measures may lead to the temporary closure of establishments, in accordance with article 149 of Law No. 42-01 General Health and may also be sanctioned with fines ranging between one and ten minimum wages, in accordance with article 153, numeral 1, of Law No. 42-01 General Health.